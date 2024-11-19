Whalen Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 246.9% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:CP opened at $73.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.98. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $91.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.98 to $91.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.68.

View Our Latest Report on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.