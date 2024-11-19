Whalen Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,268 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 0.8% of Whalen Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Whalen Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 144,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $37,801,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in Tesla by 109.6% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 9,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 24.2% during the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 7,527 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 24,440 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,650,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $955,052,000 after purchasing an additional 194,796 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total value of $34,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,508. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $36,761,200. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 188,797 shares of company stock worth $57,616,781. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $338.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.81, a P/E/G ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $254.75 and its 200 day moving average is $222.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $358.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tesla from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $249.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.18.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

