Whalen Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,616 shares of the technology ETF’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 25.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,027,885 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $72,254,000 after purchasing an additional 407,981 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 548,975 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $19,560,000 after buying an additional 317,031 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,410 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $20,644,000 after buying an additional 313,914 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 363.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 379,397 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $12,884,000 after acquiring an additional 297,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Investors Network Inc. bought a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $7,892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ AIQ opened at $37.88 on Tuesday. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $29.26 and a 52 week high of $39.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.58. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.82 and a beta of 1.13.

About Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.