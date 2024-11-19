Westmount Energy (LON:WTE) Stock Price Down 13% – Should You Sell?

Westmount Energy Limited (LON:WTE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 13% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01). Approximately 381,957 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 247,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.15 ($0.01).

Westmount Energy Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 18.95, a current ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of £1.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.45 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.31.

Westmount Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westmount Energy Limited is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital to small medium sized companies. The firm invests in Guyana-Suriname Basin regions. Westmount Energy Limited was incorporated in October 1, 1992 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Westmount Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westmount Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.