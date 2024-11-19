Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (HIX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on December 2nd

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 9th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.
Western Asset High Income Fund II has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE:HIX opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $5.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average of $4.42.
About Western Asset High Income Fund II
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
