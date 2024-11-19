West Family Investments Inc. Sells 8,595 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

West Family Investments Inc. cut its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,139 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,595 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.8% of West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 152.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 53 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 671.4% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $589.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $582.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $550.66. The firm has a market cap of $542.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $436.38 and a 12-month high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $100.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.14 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 54.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $591.00 to $644.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $675.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target (down previously from $640.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $601.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.53.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

