West Family Investments Inc. Purchases 123 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Friday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.57.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $276.40 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.52 and a 12 month high of $346.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $319.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The firm has a market cap of $148.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.60.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 168.35% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 115.24%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

