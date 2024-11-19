Werewolf Therapeutics’ (HOWL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics Price Performance

Werewolf Therapeutics stock opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $8.19. The stock has a market cap of $76.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.81. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get Werewolf Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 40,692 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 30,990 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 52,528 shares during the period. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP increased its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,398,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after buying an additional 157,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.