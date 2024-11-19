Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Stake Boosted by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 97.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,446 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Welltower were worth $5,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 37.0% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $134.00) on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.68.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $137.02 on Tuesday. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.40 and a 1 year high of $140.19. The stock has a market cap of $85.32 billion, a PE ratio of 90.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.40 and its 200-day moving average is $115.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 176.32%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

