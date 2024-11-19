Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $169.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.69 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Walmart updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.420-2.470 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $2.42-2.47 EPS.

Walmart Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of WMT stock opened at $84.09 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.94 billion, a PE ratio of 43.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $85.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Walmart from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Walmart from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total transaction of $1,088,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,198,598.40. This trade represents a 2.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total value of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 378,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,054,909.80. This represents a 0.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock valued at $958,823,647. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

