Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.42-2.47 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45. Walmart also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.420-2.470 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Walmart from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.71.

Get Walmart alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WMT

Walmart Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of WMT stock opened at $84.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $85.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total transaction of $1,088,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,198,598.40. This represents a 2.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $2,411,175.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,843,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,238,881.91. This represents a 0.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,337,337 shares of company stock valued at $958,823,647 in the last quarter. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.