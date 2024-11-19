Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,963,258 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,294 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $320,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAP Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,413 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.6% in the third quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 2.1% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $209,607,941.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 630,501,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,781,873,820.76. This trade represents a 0.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total value of $246,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 378,165 shares in the company, valued at $31,054,909.80. This represents a 0.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,337,337 shares of company stock worth $958,823,647 over the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of WMT stock opened at $84.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $675.94 billion, a PE ratio of 43.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $85.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.15.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $169.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Walmart from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Melius Research assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Walmart

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.