W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Has $15.32 Million Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,947 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF accounts for about 1.6% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co owned approximately 0.28% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $15,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VWOB. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $10,192,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,791,000 after purchasing an additional 32,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $64.11 on Tuesday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $66.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.34.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.352 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

