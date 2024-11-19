Volution Group plc (LON:FAN) Declares Dividend of GBX 6.20

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 10th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share on Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This is a boost from Volution Group’s previous dividend of $2.80. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Volution Group Stock Performance

Shares of Volution Group stock opened at GBX 557 ($7.06) on Tuesday. Volution Group has a one year low of GBX 380 ($4.82) and a one year high of GBX 624 ($7.91). The company has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 2,662.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 580.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 516.64.

Insider Activity at Volution Group

In related news, insider Andy O’Brien sold 101,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 618 ($7.83), for a total transaction of £625,792.98 ($793,247.53). Also, insider Ronnie George sold 2,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 560 ($7.10), for a total value of £12,880,000 ($16,326,530.61). 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Volution Group Company Profile

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial constructions in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Australasia. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; mechanical and decentralized mechanical ventilation with heat recovery; centralized mechanical extract ventilation; positive input ventilation; single room and incline fans; passive ventilation; thermal destratification; and ducting.

Featured Stories

