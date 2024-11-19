VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund (LON:VOF) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund (LON:VOF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 429.98 ($5.45) and last traded at GBX 430.78 ($5.46), with a volume of 395889 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 434.50 ($5.51).

VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £648.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 580.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 120.98 and a quick ratio of 55.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 458.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 475.05.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund’s payout ratio is currently 1,466.67%.

About VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited specializes in private equity investments. The fund seeks to invest 80 percent of its portfolio in private equity and 20 percent in equitization projects will be re-allocated to listed shares. The fund also makes private investments. It invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

