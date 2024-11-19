VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Shares Purchased by Lindenwold Advisors INC

Lindenwold Advisors INC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC owned about 0.21% of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 346,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,729,000 after buying an additional 53,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 405,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,424,000 after buying an additional 8,973 shares in the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF stock opened at $49.07 on Tuesday. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $40.78 and a 1-year high of $50.16. The company has a market capitalization of $132.49 million, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.78.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Announces Dividend

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a $0.0205 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th.

(Free Report)

The VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected and weighted based on multiple factors. ETF optimization and constraints are used in order to minimize volatility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.