Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Price Target Raised to $132.00

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VRT. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.60.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of VRT traded up $10.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,085,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,146,420. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $41.01 and a fifty-two week high of $133.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.41, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.33% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Vertiv will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,254.58. This trade represents a 80.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Vertiv in the first quarter worth about $284,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 1,019.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 37.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Vertiv by 108.0% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 157.5% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 223,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,301,000 after acquiring an additional 136,956 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

