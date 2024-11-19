Vertex Planning Partners LLC Purchases 22,850 Shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Vertex Planning Partners LLC lifted its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,850 shares during the quarter. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Vertex Planning Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Vertex Planning Partners LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $5,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,015,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,414,000 after purchasing an additional 207,186 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management lifted its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 868,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,361,000 after buying an additional 84,170 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth boosted its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 769,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,136,000 after acquiring an additional 257,718 shares in the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 765,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,432,000 after acquiring an additional 14,221 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 669,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,857,000 after purchasing an additional 23,231 shares during the last quarter.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF stock opened at $31.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.98. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $33.90.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Company Profile

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

