Vertex Planning Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Vertex Planning Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 167.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,213 shares during the period. Vertex Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 32.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $932,000. Elgethun Capital Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 261,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 334,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after buying an additional 9,967 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

BATS:EFV opened at $54.30 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.19.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

