Vertex Planning Partners LLC Has $404,000 Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Vertex Planning Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Vertex Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 550.3% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 117,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,170,000 after buying an additional 99,422 shares in the last quarter. Amara Financial LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 783,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,191,000 after purchasing an additional 61,892 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA opened at $72.27 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.47 and its 200 day moving average is $74.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

