Vertex Planning Partners LLC Buys 712 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Vertex Planning Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,855,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,716,000 after buying an additional 1,859,907 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,518,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,973,146,000 after buying an additional 1,512,868 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,085,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,263,000 after purchasing an additional 864,732 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,104,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,844,000 after purchasing an additional 834,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,494,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,829,000 after buying an additional 832,342 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.49 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.80 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.31.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.