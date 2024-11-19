Verity & Verity LLC Has $405,000 Stock Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Kenvue by 26.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Kenvue by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,576,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,727,000 after buying an additional 681,954 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Kenvue by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 154,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 57,375 shares during the period. Kennon Green & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 140.7% during the second quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 159,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 93,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 20.3% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 364,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 61,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Trading Down 0.4 %

KVUE stock opened at $23.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.71. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KVUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Kenvue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on Kenvue

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.