Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 36.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,660,000 after buying an additional 58,161 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 254,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,422,000 after purchasing an additional 29,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $176.93 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.48 and a fifty-two week high of $180.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.54. The company has a market capitalization of $126.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.