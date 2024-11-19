Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VTV opened at $176.93 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $140.48 and a 52 week high of $180.06. The firm has a market cap of $126.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.54.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.