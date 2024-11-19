Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 53.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,773 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 84,438,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,769,000 after buying an additional 8,691,058 shares in the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $472,909,000. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 27,905,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794,485 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,807,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,630.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,136,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,943,000 after buying an additional 2,091,450 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $72.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.24. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.2276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

