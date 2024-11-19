Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 159.7% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $282.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.76. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $214.20 and a 12-month high of $294.89.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

