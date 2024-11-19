Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,832 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $29,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $244.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $238.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.75. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $190.99 and a 1-year high of $257.26. The firm has a market cap of $60.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

