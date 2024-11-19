Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Stock Position Raised by Counterweight Ventures LLC

Counterweight Ventures LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Counterweight Ventures LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Counterweight Ventures LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 22,681,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210,788 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,027,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,442 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16,198.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,382,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,560,000 after buying an additional 2,368,191 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,888,000. Finally, Nepc LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 3,508,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,485,000 after buying an additional 1,492,093 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $81.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.44. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $77.35 and a 1 year high of $84.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.3166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.