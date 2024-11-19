Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) is Equita Financial Network Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Equita Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,724 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Equita Financial Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Equita Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $13,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Narus Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 22,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $81.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.44. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.35 and a twelve month high of $84.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.3166 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

