Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,409 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $130.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.80. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $104.87 and a 52-week high of $133.45.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.