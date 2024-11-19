Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centennial Bank AR purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 80.2% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $78,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

VHT stock opened at $260.78 on Tuesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $232.25 and a 52-week high of $289.14. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.32.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

