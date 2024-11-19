Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Raised by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 11.3% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $18,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6,005.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,308,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,616,000 after buying an additional 8,172,614 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 139,777,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,565,775 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 147.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,577,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730,944 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 46,095,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436,012 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,962,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,484 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $49.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $129.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.37 and a 1 year high of $53.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.70.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

