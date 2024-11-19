Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Shares Acquired by Whalen Wealth Management Inc.

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,092 shares during the period. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF makes up 2.1% of Whalen Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

VWOB stock opened at $64.11 on Tuesday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $66.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.34.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.352 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

