Vance Wealth Inc. Sells 19,381 Shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Vance Wealth Inc. reduced its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,381 shares during the period. Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Summit Therapeutics were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 142.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 2,767.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Fullcircle Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. 4.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on SMMT shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a report on Monday. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Summit Therapeutics from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Summit Therapeutics Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of Summit Therapeutics stock opened at $18.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.78 and a beta of -0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.25. Summit Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $33.89.

Summit Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company’s lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.