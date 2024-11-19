VAALCO Energy, Inc. (LON:EGY) to Issue $0.06 Dividend

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (LON:EGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 11th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

VAALCO Energy Price Performance

VAALCO Energy stock opened at GBX 462.50 ($5.86) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 474.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 491.83. The firm has a market cap of £479.80 million, a PE ratio of 758.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. VAALCO Energy has a one year low of GBX 330 ($4.18) and a one year high of GBX 590.11 ($7.48).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of VAALCO Energy from GBX 700 ($8.87) to GBX 685 ($8.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

