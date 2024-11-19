Urban Logistics REIT (SHED) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 21st

Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Urban Logistics REIT Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Urban Logistics REIT stock opened at GBX 109.18 ($1.38) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 120.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 120.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £515.28 million, a PE ratio of 2,184.00 and a beta of 0.89. Urban Logistics REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 105 ($1.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 131 ($1.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.33, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Urban Logistics REIT in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

About Urban Logistics REIT

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.

Featured Articles

