Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.03.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UAA shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Under Armour from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Under Armour from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded Under Armour to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Under Armour

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Under Armour Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,482,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in Under Armour by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,740,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,149,000 after purchasing an additional 327,979 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Under Armour by 163.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Under Armour by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 59,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,839 shares during the last quarter. 34.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -326.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.66. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

About Under Armour

(Get Free Report

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.