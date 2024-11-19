Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.03.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UAA shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Under Armour from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Under Armour from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded Under Armour to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.
Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -326.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.66. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.
