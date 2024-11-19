Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Benchmark Analyst Says

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Benchmark from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.46% from the company’s previous close.

TCOM has been the topic of several other research reports. Hsbc Global Res lowered Trip.com Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Trip.com Group from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Trip.com Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Macquarie raised Trip.com Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.22.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

TCOM opened at $61.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Trip.com Group has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $69.67.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 28.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trip.com Group will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trip.com Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 40,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

