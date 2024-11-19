TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Sells 1,259 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 130,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 21,611 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 51,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 366,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,108,000 after buying an additional 71,515 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 71,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 17,670 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PDBC opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $14.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.70.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

