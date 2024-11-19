TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Makes New $240,000 Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,746 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 8.0% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 47,974 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Comcast by 50.1% during the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 46,838 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 15,634 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 8.1% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 4.7% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 59,903 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.0% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 11,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.88.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $43.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $164.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $47.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.78 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.81%. Comcast’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

