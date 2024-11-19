TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $780,000 Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.6% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Cadence Bank grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 14.0% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 16.5% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $63.84 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.87 and its 200-day moving average is $69.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.55. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $63.72 and a one year high of $77.20.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.31.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

