TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 97.4% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 49.2% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 14,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,837,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 60,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,213,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $389.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $102.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $287.27 and a 52-week high of $400.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $364.16.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

