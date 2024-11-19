Tranquility Partners LLC Trims Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Tranquility Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 0.9% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Common Fund For Nonprofit Organizations acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $10,001,000. New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $5,236,000. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 278,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,933,000 after buying an additional 87,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,290,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP stock opened at $181.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.87 and a 200-day moving average of $171.46. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $144.83 and a one year high of $185.79.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

