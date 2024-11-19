Tranquility Partners LLC Sells 533 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Tranquility Partners LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $233,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 22.4% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 783.8% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VTWO stock opened at $92.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.78 and a 200 day moving average of $86.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $71.56 and a twelve month high of $98.06.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.277 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.