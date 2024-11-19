Tranquility Partners LLC Sells 2,758 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Tranquility Partners LLC trimmed its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PGR. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Progressive by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,925,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,018,592,000 after buying an additional 670,006 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,922,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,022,507,000 after acquiring an additional 92,212 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,392,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $497,003,000 after acquiring an additional 69,709 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Progressive by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,738,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $441,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Progressive by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,685,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $348,671,000 after purchasing an additional 200,118 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $256.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.44. The stock has a market cap of $150.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.36. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $149.14 and a 1-year high of $263.85.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $19.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.95 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 11.27%. Analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $10,937,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 473,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,475,967. This trade represents a 8.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.28, for a total value of $549,970.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,038.44. This represents a 13.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,209 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,979. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PGR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Progressive from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Progressive from $197.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Progressive from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.81.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

