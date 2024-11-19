Tranquility Partners LLC Has $887,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Tranquility Partners LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,104,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,664,000 after buying an additional 539,682 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,188,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,377,000 after acquiring an additional 52,301 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,665,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,105,000 after acquiring an additional 285,180 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 3,005,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,371,000 after purchasing an additional 166,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,899,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,319,000 after purchasing an additional 395,730 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $59.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.26 and its 200-day moving average is $57.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.20 and a fifty-two week high of $60.20.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.