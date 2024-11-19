Tranquility Partners LLC Has $445,000 Position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,157,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,533,000 after buying an additional 3,642,487 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,610,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,292,000 after acquiring an additional 426,594 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 775.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 334,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after purchasing an additional 296,703 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 598,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,734,000 after purchasing an additional 283,339 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,104,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,637,000 after purchasing an additional 195,282 shares during the last quarter.

DFIS stock opened at $24.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.56.

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

