Tranquility Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,204 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,628,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,072,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,561,000 after acquiring an additional 200,625 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 19.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 477,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,895,000 after acquiring an additional 26,136 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 705,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,546,000 after purchasing an additional 154,822 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EPD opened at $31.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $25.96 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The company has a market cap of $68.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.09.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.65%.

Several brokerages have commented on EPD. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

