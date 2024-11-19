Tranquility Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Tranquility Partners LLC lessened its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,624 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 79,162 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,336,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 7,733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $491,000. Napa Wealth Management acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,179,000. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 1,743 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.6 %

T-Mobile US stock opened at $237.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.34. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.24 and a 52 week high of $242.43. The stock has a market cap of $275.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 29.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $236.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $26,030,472.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,183,874.96. This trade represents a 7.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total transaction of $615,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,571,741.10. The trade was a 2.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 455,338 shares of company stock worth $95,539,866 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

