Trafalgar Property Group (LON:TRAF) Stock Price Down 9.1% – What’s Next?

Trafalgar Property Group plc (LON:TRAF – Get Free Report) fell 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). 2,740,665 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 7,383,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Trafalgar Property Group Stock Up 3.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £222,054.00, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.05.

Trafalgar Property Group Company Profile

Trafalgar Property Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in residual property development business in the United Kingdom. The company undertakes residential property and assisted living projects. It is also involved in the renting of residential properties. The company was formerly known as Trafalgar New Homes Plc and changed its name to Trafalgar Property Group plc in March 2018.

